Yale School Of The Environment And Aquarium Of The Bay Partner To Advance Ocean Health And Education

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Aquarium of the Bay is proud to announce a new collaborative initiative with the Yale School of the Environment, kicking off with a special visit from renowned evolutionary biologist and virologist Professor Paul Turner on Wednesday, May 29, 2025.

Professor Turner, known for his pioneering research in phage therapy and environmental virology, will meet with the Aquarium's leadership and animal care team to explore innovative ways to align his expertise in microbial science with the Aquarium's public-facing conservation and education efforts. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to addressing global environmental challenges through science, public engagement, and collaborative research.

As part of his visit, Professor Turner will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the Aquarium's marine animal care operations and engage in strategic discussions with staff and board members. Potential areas of collaboration include marine microbiome monitoring, public education on emerging science, and the development of joint research and educational programming.

About Aquarium of the Bay

Aquarium of the Bay is a non-profit marine nature center dedicated to inspiring conservation of San Francisco Bay and its watershed. Through innovative exhibits, animal care, and education programs, the Aquarium welcomes over half a million visitors annually and serves as a hub for marine science and sustainability.

About Yale School of the Environment

The Yale School of the Environment is an international leader in interdisciplinary environmental research and education. Home to groundbreaking initiatives in biodiversity, climate, forestry, and public health, YSE is committed to developing solutions to the world's most pressing environmental problems.



