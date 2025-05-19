A Snapshot of the Emerging Challenges in the Pet Retail Market

This communiqué from YRC, a retail and eCommerce consulting firm, highlights key emerging challenges in the pet retail market, focusing on the Middle East.

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In this communiqué, the team of pet retail business consultants of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) presents a snapshot of the emerging challenges in the pet retail market with an emphasis on the Middle East region.Growing Cross-Channel CompetitionFor a long time, the pet retail market was ruled by traditional, brick-and-mortar retail stores. That has changed today with eCommerce and omnichannel ways of doing business. Today, businesses in the pet retail market face competition from all channels – online, offline, multichannel, and omnichannel. This competition is also cross-channel now meaning online sales of an enterprise may face competition from offline sales of a competitor. The ability of eCommerce retail platforms and independent online brands to offer competitive prices to customers remains a challenge for traditional retail pet businesses. However, small businesses in the form of traditional pet stores have the advantage of a better understanding of local markets and consumer behaviour. With a long stint in pet retail consulting , YRC underscores the importance of going omnichannel for online and offline pet retail brands and businesses.Leveraging Social MediaEvery business owner realises the immense potential of social media but over the years, it has become challenging to extract much of tangible results from social media. The first big factor is algorithms. Social media platforms often keep making changes in their algorithms. In such a scenario, businesses have to keep updating their social media marketing tactics at shorter intervals. There is very little time to assess the performance of strategies and campaigns.The second factor is the overwhelming volume of content and country-size base of users on social media platforms. For the purpose of grabbing attention, everyone is a competitor in social media. Organic means to reach out to target audiences have become less effective. These situations are common for all businesses and apply to those in the pet retail industry as well.Decoding Pet HumanisationAlthough pet humanisation is not a new phenomenon today, it is a recognised concept in the pet industry. This recognition has helped pet retail brands and businesses to empathise at a deeper level with their customers. However, it is not easy to decode the fallout of pet humanisation. It is a subjective issue revolving around emotions, projections, and the notion of companionship. Now, business owners may have a good understanding of this phenomenon but can employees dealing with customers on the front end accurately portray its nuances? One wrong thing said in words or actions could turn away a customer. This is one of the reasons why YRC strongly recommends pet retail training for the employees of brands and businesses in the pet retail market.

