Omtech Launches Polar Lite CO2 Laser Engraver--An Affordable, All-In-One Desktop Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following the success of theirand, OMTech continues to pave the way with the Polar Lite-a portable laser cutter that offers broad material compatibility, intuitive operation, and a spacious work area. Priced at just $1,899.99 (only $1799.99 during the pre-sale period from May 19th), the Polar Lite is built for versatility without compromising quality.

"We designed the Polar Lite to give our customers the power and precision of a professional laser machine, but in a format that fits right into home studios and small workspaces," said Samson Yang, the COO of OMTech. "Whether you're engraving personalized gifts or launching a side hustle, this machine delivers performance, safety, and simplicity."

A Compact Powerhouse

The Polar Lite is equipped with a high-performance 55W CO2 laser tube, capable of engraving and cutting a wide array of materials, including wood (up to 0.61"), acrylic (up to 1"), leather, coated metal, cardboard, and fabric. Its 20" x 12" (500 x 300 mm) standard work area is further enhanced by front and rear pass-throughs, allowing users to work with oversized materials.

Thanks to a removable workbed and support for a rotary axis, users can easily expand their project capabilities to include curved and cylindrical objects.

Intuitive Design with Smart Features

Setting up and operating the Polar Lite is simple and seamless. A one-click auto-focus feature ensures perfect alignment with no manual adjustments needed. Built-in WiFi, USB, and Ethernet options provide flexible connectivity, while LightBurn and RDWorks compatibility allow creators to work with the software they prefer.

Safety and efficiency go hand in hand. A powerful 282.5 CFM exhaust fan and 18.8 CFM air assist pump remove debris and protect the laser head for cleaner, more accurate cuts. The built-in water pump and tank ensure stable cooling throughout long sessions, and a custom in-house digital display shows real-time water temperature and laser current, alerting users automatically if temperatures exceed 107°F (42°C).

Designed for Creators and Entrepreneurs

The Polar Lite is the ideal tool for a wide range of users:



Side Hustlers & Home-Based Businesses : Whether engraving custom tumblers, signage, or leather goods, small business owners will appreciate the Polar Lite's reliability and flexibility.

DIY Enthusiasts & Hobbyists : Perfect for woodworking, crafting, and personalized gifts, it's a go-to machine for creators seeking professional results at a consumer-friendly price. Retirees & Part-Time Makers : Its compact size (41.1 x 22.2 x 11 in.) and lightweight build (90.4 lb.) make it easy to move and store-ideal for occasional use or mobile operations.

Competitive Edge in Its Class

Compared to other desktop lasers in its category, the Polar Lite stands out with:



A larger work area

Integrated auto-focus

Affordable price point

Exclusive dual-sensor display with over-temperature alert Exceptional cooling and airflow system

All units come with a 14-month warranty and an accessory package that includes exhaust ducting, USB cables, a starter material kit, and more.

With an estimated 11,000-hour laser lifespan, ±0.0008 in. accuracy, and 500 mm/s max speed, the OMTech Polar Lite delivers pro-level engraving right out of the box.

About OMTech

OMTech is a California-based laser technology company dedicated to making professional laser engraving accessible to creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses around the world. With a full lineup of CO2 and fiber laser machines , OMTech combines precision engineering with responsive customer support and a thriving user community. The company's mission is to empower makers at every level-from hobbyists in home workshops to professionals in custom manufacturing.

Discover the new Polar Lite and bring your creative vision to life at OMTechLaser . OMTech launches its Memorial Day Sale with up to 60% off. Every purchase of a fiber laser includes free LightBurn software, and select CO2 models come with a free water chiller. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

SOURCE OMTech