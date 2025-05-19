CBA And Microfinance Leaders Discuss Alternative Financing For Non-Bank Credit Organizations
The opportunities for expanding access to alternative financing sources for non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) were discussed during a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, and leaders of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) and other NBCOs, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.
The meeting focused on the newly adopted "Strategic Framework for Microfinance," the performance results of NBCOs for the first quarter of the year, and the achievements and development prospects in this sector.
Key issues discussed during the meeting included concerns raised by NBCOs, the expansion of access to alternative financing sources, and strengthening the institutional potential of these organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment