CBA And Microfinance Leaders Discuss Alternative Financing For Non-Bank Credit Organizations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The opportunities for expanding access to alternative financing sources for non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) were discussed during a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, and leaders of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) and other NBCOs, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

The meeting focused on the newly adopted "Strategic Framework for Microfinance," the performance results of NBCOs for the first quarter of the year, and the achievements and development prospects in this sector.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included concerns raised by NBCOs, the expansion of access to alternative financing sources, and strengthening the institutional potential of these organizations.