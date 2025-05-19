Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CBA And Microfinance Leaders Discuss Alternative Financing For Non-Bank Credit Organizations

CBA And Microfinance Leaders Discuss Alternative Financing For Non-Bank Credit Organizations


2025-05-19 10:04:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The opportunities for expanding access to alternative financing sources for non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) were discussed during a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, and leaders of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) and other NBCOs, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

The meeting focused on the newly adopted "Strategic Framework for Microfinance," the performance results of NBCOs for the first quarter of the year, and the achievements and development prospects in this sector.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included concerns raised by NBCOs, the expansion of access to alternative financing sources, and strengthening the institutional potential of these organizations.

MENAFN19052025000195011045ID1109566966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search