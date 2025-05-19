Pioneer Millworks Introduces New Thermally Modified Flooring And Decking Line, ABODO® Vulcan

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Millworks, a Rochester-based manufacturer of sustainable and reclaimed wood flooring, paneling, and siding has announced two new thermally modified additions to the Pioneer Millworks product line: ABODO® Vulcan siding and ABODO® Vulcan decking.

"Thermally modified wood is a spectacular material that is really gaining traction and trending in design," says Pioneer Millworks sales manager Jered Slusser.

Sustainable, stable, and stunning, users can expect a lifetime of beauty and durable climate conscious design from our ABODO® Vulcan modified wood, as well as a specialized color array that will fit most any aesthetic.

Crafted for longevity, look, and the environment, our ABODO® Vulcan siding and decking is sustainably harvested from responsibility managed New Zealand forests and crafted to finish in our US mills from FSC®- certified Radiata Pine. 100% recyclable and renewable, and with a stable supply chain, ABODO® is an obvious alternative to: vinyl siding, cement board, and pressure treated lumbers. The thermal modification process results in a reduced resin content giving the wood an enhanced stability and long-term viability, all supported by a 15-year warranty.

Free of Red List chemicals, fungicides, insecticides, and plastics ABODO® is the perfect choice for both exterior and interior applications. Additionally, the thermal modification procedure provides it with added water repellency, protection from insects, and allows it to sequester more carbon than is used during its manufacturing process.

What separates ABODO® Vulcan from several other thermally modified products on the market is the conscientious testing processes that occurs both in the lab and long-term field trials.

The managing director of ABODO® Daniel Gudsell says, "the only way to prove that a modified wood is durable is to do a field test, which involves putting wood out in an accelerated decay zone and trying to create an environment where it will decay very quickly, and you can have comparable samples."

"Class 1 durability is the highest form of durability based on lab testing. We have done these tests and ABODO® has Class 1 durability. It's critical that you have a field test to support that. A lab test gives you an indication, and a field test gives you concrete proof," says Gudsell.

Offering unsurpassed durability, and weatherability, our thermally modified siding is also available in a plethora of proprietary finishes and profiles, and can work with any architectural intent or application, whether vertical, horizontal, commercial or residential.

Safe enough to be used inside and tough enough to be installed outside, ABODO® Vulcan thermally modified decking and siding checks all of the boxes of sustainability, beauty, and forward-thinking design.

ABOUT PIONEER MILLWORKS

Pioneer Millworks was founded in the Finger Lakes Region of New York in the early 1990s as a company reclaiming industrial and agricultural timbers for use in timber frame buildings. The company has since grown to over 100 coworkers, with mills in Farmington, New York and McMinnville, Oregon, that supply commercial and residential clients throughout North America with sustainable and reclaimed wood flooring, paneling, and siding. The company became 100% employee-owned through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 2018 and was #13 of Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Companies in 2023. For more, visit