Amanda Dana Honored With ‘Inspiring Leader Award’ By Orange Bank & Trust And Hudson Valley Investment Advisors

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mid-Hudson Valley business community gathered Thursday, May 8, at The Country Club at Otterkill in Campbell Hall as Amanda Dana, Director of Tourism for Orange County and Executive Director of the Orange County Film Office, was honored with the 2025 WGW Inspiring Leader Award.

The recognition was presented by Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. as part of the“Women Guiding Women” (WGW) initiative, which was created to empower and elevate women in the business world.

Dana has been an integral part of Orange County's leadership team since 2018, when she was named Tourism Director. As the organization expanded, it acquired the Orange County Film Office, which expanded her role to include serving as Executive Director. Dana is also the Past President of Hudson Valley Tourism, Inc., the 10-county regional destination marketing organization. She has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the Hudson Valley, having spent 18 years in executive recruiting/talent management, and 10 years in real estate and economic development, including a role at the Orange County Partnership, where she led its Business Retention & Expansion division.

“Amanda's vision, dedication, and passion have helped elevate Orange County's profile, which has had a tremendous impact on our local economy,” said Carla Alfieri, SVP/Senior Private Banking Officer at Orange Bank & Trust Company.“She exemplifies a WGW Inspiring Leader, and we were thrilled to honor her at this year's event.”

Dana said,“I am truly honored to be recognized by Orange Bank & Trust Company. Promoting our region and sharing all it has to offer has been a highlight of my career, and it means so much to be acknowledged by an organization that is a cornerstone of our community.”

The program also included a panel discussion on navigating the stages to a successful and enjoyable retirement, from your 20s to your 60s, as well as potential forks in the road that can pop up along the way. The discussion was moderated by WGW host, Kathy Cole, VP Private Banking Officer, Orange Bank & Trust, and featured Carla Alfieri, SVP/Senior Private Banking Officer, Orange Bank & Trust Company, Cynthia Hand, VP, Trust Officer, Orange Bank & Trust Company; and Kelly Lynch-Moloney, VP/Portfolio Manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.









L-R: Margaret Kranz, AVP Branch Manager, Orange Bank & Trust; Kathy Cole, VP Private Banking Officer, Orange Bank & Trust; Kelly Lynch-Moloney, CFP ®, VP Portfolio Manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; Amanda Dana, Director of Tourism for Orange County, Executive Director of the Orange County Film Office and 2025 Inspiring Leader Winner; Damiane Doyle, 1st VP Commercial Team Leader, Orange Bank & Trust; Cynthia Hand, Esq., VP, Trust Officer, Orange Bank & Trust; Carla Alfieri, Senior Vice President, Director of Private Banking, Orange Bank & Trust; Candice Varetoni, AVP Marketing Officer, Orange Bank & Trust

