Osteo Bi-Flex® Now Features Plant-Based Omega-3S To Support Whole Body Health And Wellness
Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced® is a novel composition extracted from the Boswellia serrata tree that contains high concentrations of the boswellic acid, AKBA, which helps with occasional joint flare-ups.* In previous studies, this herbal ingredient was clinically shown to improve joint comfort within seven days†, and continued to improve over time.‡*
A study analyzed dietary intake data of over 40,000 Americans and concluded the overall intake of Omega-3 fatty acids was low. Yet, less than 8 percent of those surveyed used omega-3 supplements containing EPA and DHA.1
"The brand has been responsible for helping lead the way in the joint care supplements category for more than 25 years," continued Wagenbach. "Today, we're inviting adults to join the millions who get moving with Osteo Bi-Flex by taking our new Flexer Challenge."
Submit a video of your best dance moves for a chance to win $5,000 cash plus a year's supply of the new supplement. The entry period runs May 19 through July 19, 2025. To learn more and enter, please visit .**
The new Osteo Bi-Flex Advanced Omega-3 Joint Complex is available on Amazon and at Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and HEB.
For more information about Osteo Bi-Flex®, please visit .
About Osteo Bi-Flex®
Osteo Bi-Flex® is the number one pharmacist-recommended joint care supplement brand year over year.1 Osteo Bi-Flex features Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced®, which contains high concentrations of the boswellic acid, AKBA, that helps with occasional joint flare-ups.* In studies, this herbal ingredient was clinically shown to improve joint comfort within seven days.†* For more information about Osteo Bi-Flex, please visit and follow @OsteoBiFlex on Facebook and @Officialosteobiflex on Instagram. To register for the Osteo Bi-Flex® Flexer Rewards program, please visit /pages/flexer-rewards .
†Based on three human studies with 5-LOXIN® Advanced where subjects rated their joint health over time, subjects' joint health improved within 7 days, and continued to improve throughout the duration of the studies.
1Based on the results of the U.S. Pharmacy Times Survey of Pharmacists' OTC Recommendations who recommend a "joint health" dietary supplement, 2024-2025.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
‡In a select study, participants taking Joint ShieldTM 5-LOXIN ADVANCED® or placebo over 90 days rated their joint comfort during daily activities.
**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 12:00:01 AM EST 5/19/2025, Ends 11:59:59 PM EST 7/19/2025. Three (3) Grand Prize Winners. Prize Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes is $16,050. Visit for official rules. Open to legal residents of 50 US + DC, 18+. Void where prohibited.
References:
1. Cave, C. et al. Nutrients. 2020 Jul 9;12(7):2045.
Media Contact
Andrea Martin
Osteo Bi-Flex®
[email protected]
SOURCE Osteo Bi-Flex
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment