Osteo Bi-Flex® Now Features Plant-Based Omega-3S To Support Whole Body Health And Wellness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're pleased to launch our new Osteo Bi-Flex Advanced Omega-3 Joint Complex to help consumers simplify their wellness routines," said Staci Wagenbach, senior director of marketing, Osteo Bi-Flex brand. "We're combining the joint health benefits of Osteo Bi-Flex with the added health benefits of high-quality omega-3s DHA and EPA to help keep the body moving from its head to its toes and all the joints in between. By pairing Osteo Bi-Flex with omega-3s we're simplifying wellness routines, allowing consumers to pack more benefits into just two softgels per day for five whole body benefits."

Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced® is a novel composition extracted from the Boswellia serrata tree that contains high concentrations of the boswellic acid, AKBA, which helps with occasional joint flare-ups.* In previous studies, this herbal ingredient was clinically shown to improve joint comfort within seven days†, and continued to improve over time.‡*

A study analyzed dietary intake data of over 40,000 Americans and concluded the overall intake of Omega-3 fatty acids was low. Yet, less than 8 percent of those surveyed used omega-3 supplements containing EPA and DHA.1

"The brand has been responsible for helping lead the way in the joint care supplements category for more than 25 years," continued Wagenbach. "Today, we're inviting adults to join the millions who get moving with Osteo Bi-Flex by taking our new Flexer Challenge."

Submit a video of your best dance moves for a chance to win $5,000 cash plus a year's supply of the new supplement. The entry period runs May 19 through July 19, 2025. To learn more and enter, please visit .**

The new Osteo Bi-Flex Advanced Omega-3 Joint Complex is available on Amazon and at Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and HEB.

For more information about Osteo Bi-Flex®, please visit .

About Osteo Bi-Flex®

Osteo Bi-Flex® is the number one pharmacist-recommended joint care supplement brand year over year.1 Osteo Bi-Flex features Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced®, which contains high concentrations of the boswellic acid, AKBA, that helps with occasional joint flare-ups.* In studies, this herbal ingredient was clinically shown to improve joint comfort within seven days.†* For more information about Osteo Bi-Flex, please visit and follow @OsteoBiFlex on Facebook and @Officialosteobiflex on Instagram. To register for the Osteo Bi-Flex® Flexer Rewards program, please visit /pages/flexer-rewards .

†Based on three human studies with 5-LOXIN® Advanced where subjects rated their joint health over time, subjects' joint health improved within 7 days, and continued to improve throughout the duration of the studies.

1Based on the results of the U.S. Pharmacy Times Survey of Pharmacists' OTC Recommendations who recommend a "joint health" dietary supplement, 2024-2025.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

‡In a select study, participants taking Joint ShieldTM 5-LOXIN ADVANCED® or placebo over 90 days rated their joint comfort during daily activities.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 12:00:01 AM EST 5/19/2025, Ends 11:59:59 PM EST 7/19/2025. Three (3) Grand Prize Winners. Prize Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes is $16,050. Visit for official rules. Open to legal residents of 50 US + DC, 18+. Void where prohibited.

