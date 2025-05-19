BIO-Key And Cloud Distribution Co. Partner To Expand IAM And Biometric Security Solutions Across The Middle East

WALL, N.J. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cloud Distribution Co., a prominent Value-Added Distributor (VAD) headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with operations across the Middle East. Cloud Distribution joins BIO-key's Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program to deliver BIO-key's full suite of IAM and biometric authentication solutions to enterprises and public institutions in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and across the region. This partnership strengthens BIO-key's local capabilities while enabling Cloud Distribution to expand its cybersecurity portfolio with innovative, high-impact identity technologies.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Cloud Distribution Co. has committed dedicated in-country resources to support BIO-key's expansion in the region. A Pre-Sales Engineer, a Business Development Manager (BDM), and a Project Manager-based in Riyadh-will be part of Cloud Distribution's team fully focused on BIO-key. This investment reflects Cloud Distribution's clear bet on BIO-key's growth and long-term value in the Middle East market, ensuring local expertise, responsive support, and successful deployments.

Cloud Distribution will lead sales enablement, partner development, and technical execution for the following BIO-key technologies:



PortalGuard ® – a comprehensive IAM platform supporting MFA , SSO , and centralized access management

Passkey:YOU TM – a FIDO2-compliant passwordless solution

PIN:YouTM – a secure, tokenless, user-friendly PIN-based authentication method

WEB-key – a proven biometric engine for strong authentication

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) – binding access to the individual, not the device Certified biometric scanners including PIV-Pro and EcoID II

“We are proud to partner with BIO-key and bring their cutting-edge identity and biometric authentication solutions to our growing portfolio. At Cloud Distribution, we prioritise cybersecurity technologies that address modern threats with innovation and scalability. Our investment in local resources dedicated to BIO-key reflects our belief in their vision and our commitment to delivering value across the region,” said Thamer Abdallah, CEO & Founder of Cloud Distribution Co.

“Our partnership with Cloud Distribution reflects our dedication to the Middle East-not only through innovative solutions but also through strategic alliances with partners who share our vision. The addition of dedicated Cloud Distribution resources for BIO-key in Riyadh is a smart and impactful move that ensures we remain close to our customers and ready to scale,” said Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key.

About Cloud Distribution Co. ( )

Cloud Distribution Co., part of the Ideal Group, is a leading Saudi-based Value-Added Distributor of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions across the Middle East. Known for its deep technical expertise, local presence, and focus on innovation, Cloud Distribution supports its partner network with best-in-class technologies and services that drive secure digital transformation.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

