Utthunga LLC And Data Gumbo Launch Transformative Joint Venture Set To Redefine Industrial Innovation

Established under a mutually agreed non-binding framework, this strategic initiative unites world-class smart-contract automation, industrial engineering expertise, AI-driven insights, and deep operational know-how to transform key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and metals, mining & minerals.

Speaking on the partnership, Jim Askew, Chairman of Data Gumbo , remarked: "UTT-DataGumbo unites Utthunga's AI-Driven engineering expertise with Data Gumbo's award-winning innovation and branding to deliver a world-class platform that transforms raw data into strategic insights and transparent compliance at enterprise scale. We look forward to working with Utthunga's highly talented team to deliver on this strategic vision"

A Vision for Future-Ready Industrial Transformation

UTT-DataGumbo will lead the next wave of industrial transformation by:

Enabling Scalable Growth

UTT-DataGumbo's modular architecture and standardized connectors support deployment across diverse industrial verticals-whether in energy, chemicals, manufacturing, utilities, or mining. Each new site or asset inherits existing workflows and security policies validations automatically, ensuring consistency and reducing integration overhead as you expand from initial pilots to Enterprise-Grade operations.

"With our 1,200+ engineering team and a relentless focus on practical innovation, UTT-DataGumbo delivers the agility and precision industrial clients need to achieve clear business outcomes. UTT-DataGumbo will deliver faster time-to-market, optimized asset performance, streamlined workflows, and robust sustainability reporting-setting a new standard for performance, compliance, and long-term value," said Praveen Naik, SVP & BU Head – Americas at Utthunga

Deploying Advanced AI

The partnership will focus on leveraging cutting-edge AI to continuously monitor and optimize operations. By embedding predictive analytics across assets, UTT-DataGumbo will forecast equipment health, identify inefficiencies, and optimize maintenance schedules-minimizing downtime, reducing costs, and extending asset life.

Connecting Industrial Endpoints through Automated Workflows

Through this partnership, they will also seamlessly integrate the entire industrial value chain-from field sensors and PLCs (via Modbus, OPC UA, Profinet), through DCS/SCADA, historians and MES, up to cloud platforms-using rugged edge gateways, protocol normalization, and secure OT-DMZ architecture. Their end-to-end pipelines enforce process adherence and automated transactions checks at every step, creating a transparent, resilient, and secure ecosystem.

About Utthunga LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Utthunga LLC is a trusted transformation partner for engineering innovation and industrial excellence. Leveraging over 18 years of focused expertise and a 1,200+ multidisciplinary team, Utthunga delivers end-to-end R&D services and industrial solutions-from sensor design to cloud integration-for the world's leading OEMs, ISVs, MSPs, and enterprise customers across Energy, Chemicals, Manufacturing, and more. Utthunga specializes in product engineering, digital IT, IIoT, and IT-OT integration, enabling faster time-to-market without compromising quality, while also offering ready-to-use sustainability solutions to accelerate key ESG metrics.

About Data Gumbo Intelligent Systems

Data Gumbo is an award-winning smart-contract company headquartered in Houston, Texas, offering GumboNetTM-a platform that automates and secures transactions and ESG workflows for global industrial enterprises. By leveraging real-time data and self-enforcing contracts, Data Gumbo reduces operational friction, ensures compliance, and delivers transactional certainty across complex business networks.

