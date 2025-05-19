403
Trump’s new Boeing 747-8 becomes topic of intrigue
(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s new Boeing 747-8 has become a topic of intrigue, as the aircraft, once owned by the Qatari royal family, is now being retrofitted for potential use by the former president. This luxurious jet, delivered in 2012, was previously used exclusively by Qatar Amiri Flight for VIP travel. After a decade of service to the Qatari royal family, it was transferred to a business jet operator in 2023, with its ownership likely still tied to Qatar. In February, Trump personally inspected the jet, and by April, it was moved to San Antonio, Texas, where it is being upgraded by defense contractor L3 Harris Technologies, possibly for presidential travel.
The jet's price tag of $400 million refers to a new 747-8, not the used model, but its custom interior and necessary upgrades could cost the US government significantly. While some have speculated that Trump may retain the aircraft after his term, it may eventually be displayed in a presidential library or integrated into the US Air Force, making its use as a civilian aircraft difficult due to the embedded defense systems. The jet's complex origins raise questions about foreign influence, given its ties to both Qatar and Russia.
