Family Care Authority Marks International Day Of Families With Community Activations Across Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In conjunction with International Day of Families 2025, the Family Care Authority (FCA) launched a series of interactive public activations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra aimed at raising awareness of the social, economic and demographic issues affecting families today. The initiatives reflected FCA's continued commitment to fostering dialogue, strengthening community ties and empowering families to face challenges with resilience and optimism.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, took part in the community activations, designed to encourage participation and reflection. The activations were hosted at key community hubs, including Nabdh in Al Falah, Al Ain Mall and Al Dhafra Mall. Each location featured two engaging experiences. The“Wall of Wisdom” offered a space for community members to contribute handwritten notes filled with advice, reflections, and meaningful messages on family life. Alongside it, the“Dial in a Story” experience invited visitors to record personal voice messages sharing their most cherished family memories, celebrating the stories that shape and connect generations.

By creating accessible, interactive spaces where individuals and families could share, listen, and reflect, FCA continues to play a vital role in enhancing societal cohesion, fostering inclusive dialogue, and responding to evolving family dynamics across the Emirate.

The Family Care Authority remains at the forefront of social sector innovation, delivering integrated services and outreach programmes that elevate the well-being of families and communities alike. These efforts reflect FCA's long-standing commitment to developing solutions that promote stability and enhance quality of life, supporting Abu Dhabi's vision of a cohesive and sustainable society.

About Family Care Authority:

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, including counseling, inclusion and empowerment, Safe Shelter, and Awareness and Community Outreach, and Foster Family services. Through its family file management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive. In accordance with Abu Dhabi Executive Council's Resolution No. 9 of 2024, the Family Care Authority's mandate and roles have been expanded to integrate sheltering and humanitarian care services, and rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for victims of violence and human trafficking.