Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Meets Top Iranian Security Official In Tehran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on the sidelines of the Dialogue Forum held in Tehran.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the two officials discussed the development of bilateral relations and issues related to regional security.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.