Haryana Journalist Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants Near His Home

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 19 (IANS) A journalist was shot in the head by unidentified assailants in Haryana's Jhajjar district late Sunday night and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police officials confirmed on Monday.

The deceased, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, a long-time journalist and resident of Luhari village in Jhajjar, had returned home after work on Sunday evening.

After dinner, he stepped out for a walk when he was attacked and shot by unknown individuals who fled the scene immediately after the incident, according to the officials.

Locals who heard the gunshot rushed to the spot and found Chauhan lying on the ground in a pool of blood. They immediately informed his family and rushed him to a hospital in Pataudi.

Given the severity of his condition, he was referred elsewhere for advanced care, and the family opted to shift him to a private hospital in Gurugram.

He was admitted to Ganesh Ji Hospital in Gurugram, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The family said he had sustained a bullet injury to the head, which left his condition extremely critical from the outset.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the police and forensic department arrived at the crime scene and began an investigation. Evidence was collected from the spot, but no leads have emerged yet regarding the identity of the attackers or the motive behind the murder.

Chauhan's family, still in shock, remains unable to identify any potential suspects.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

The gruesome murder has triggered widespread outrage among media circles and local journalists' bodies.

Several journalist organisations have condemned the killing and urged the state government and police authorities to act swiftly.

"The attackers must be identified and brought to justice immediately," demanded representatives from press groups, calling for strict and prompt action against the perpetrators.