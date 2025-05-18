Prime Minister Meets JPA President, Reaffirms Support For Media

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday met with Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Tariq Momani.

Hassan emphasised the government's support for enhancing media independence and professional performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that the government is open to the sector and keen on maintaining direct communication with it.

During the meeting, which comes as part of the premier's communication with representatives of various national sectors, Hassan underscored the government's efforts to digitalise the media.

He noted the importance of partnership with JPA to implement the digitalisation project, which would contribute to improving the national media and enhancing its role.

The prime minister congratulated Momani and the JPA council on winning the elections, expressing his wishes for a successful performance.

For his part, the JPA president commended the government's commitment to communicating with various sectors, including the media, stressing that the association strives to enhance the media environment and journalistic practice in accordance with the standards of professionalism and responsibility.

Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani attended the meeting.