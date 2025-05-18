Prime Minister Meets JPA President, Reaffirms Support For Media
Hassan emphasised the government's support for enhancing media independence and professional performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He said that the government is open to the sector and keen on maintaining direct communication with it.
During the meeting, which comes as part of the premier's communication with representatives of various national sectors, Hassan underscored the government's efforts to digitalise the media.
He noted the importance of partnership with JPA to implement the digitalisation project, which would contribute to improving the national media and enhancing its role.
The prime minister congratulated Momani and the JPA council on winning the elections, expressing his wishes for a successful performance.
For his part, the JPA president commended the government's commitment to communicating with various sectors, including the media, stressing that the association strives to enhance the media environment and journalistic practice in accordance with the standards of professionalism and responsibility.
Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment