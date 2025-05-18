403
Ministry Removes Abandoned Winter Camps
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Wildlife Protection has removed a number of winter camps in the southern part of the country (Al-Naqiyan, Al Kharrara, and Mekaines) as their owners delayed removing them following the end of the winter camping season.
The ministry stressed that it is carrying out a comprehensive campaign, continuing until the end of May, to remove all remaining winter camps. It urged camp owners in various areas to expedite the removal of their camps to avoid violations.
