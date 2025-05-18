Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Removes Abandoned Winter Camps

Ministry Removes Abandoned Winter Camps


2025-05-18 11:01:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Wildlife Protection has removed a number of winter camps in the southern part of the country (Al-Naqiyan, Al Kharrara, and Mekaines) as their owners delayed removing them following the end of the winter camping season.

The ministry stressed that it is carrying out a comprehensive campaign, continuing until the end of May, to remove all remaining winter camps. It urged camp owners in various areas to expedite the removal of their camps to avoid violations.

MENAFN18052025000067011011ID1109564223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search