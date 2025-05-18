Taiwan Launches First Large-Scale Municipal Seawater Desalination Plant 

High-level officials join SUEZ and partners to mark a milestone in Hsinchu's water security strategy

HSINCHU, Taiwan - SUEZ, together with its partners CTCI Group and Hung Hua, held a high-level groundbreaking ceremony to commence construction of Taiwan's first large-scale municipal reverse osmosis desalination plant in Hsinchu. Attended by over 200 guests including the prime minister, minister of economic affairs, and Hsinchu city mayor, this event marks a major step forward in securing a stable water supply for the region's residents and industries.

François Fevrier, CEO Water and R&R of SUEZ Asia said:

“With over 60 years of experience in designing, building and operating more than 260 desalination plants worldwide, SUEZ delivers advanced seawater desalination solutions tailored for municipal and industrial needs. This groundbreaking is more than a construction milestone – it symbolises institutional trust and shared responsibility. Together with our partners, we are committed to delivering a sustainable and resilient water solution that supports Taiwan's ongoing growth and climate adaptation efforts.”

A landmark public-private partnership driving regional resilience

The Hsinchu Desalination Plant marks the first collaboration between Taiwan's Water Resources Agency and a global desalination solutions operator, reinforcing the importance of public-private partnerships in delivering resilient infrastructure. This collaboration further expands SUEZ's global portfolio of desalination plants spanning Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, affirming the Group's leadership in sustainable water solutions.

This plant is a landmark project under the government's“Enhancement of Water Production by Technology” strategy. Its advanced design phase demonstrates close coordination between engineering teams and authorities, setting the foundation for a rigorous construction schedule expected to be completed within 32 months. Following construction, a 12-month performance proving period will ensure full compliance and operational reliability before the commencement of the 15-year Operations & Maintenance phase. This carefully planned timeline, with construction continuing through 2028, underscores the strong determination and commitment of all parties involved to deliver timely, disciplined, and sustainable results.

Advancing water security through innovative desalination technology

Hsinchu's water supply has traditionally relied on rainfall-fed reservoirs, a system increasingly strained by climate change and shifting weather patterns. The new seawater desalination plant-utilising reverse osmosis and advanced SUEZ technologies-is part of Taiwan's strategic response to strengthen regional water resilience, particularly as demand grows to support semiconductor and high-tech industries in the Hsinchu Science Park.

Designed to produce 100,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily, the facility will ultimately serve approximately 1.6 million people and industries. With a total contract value of NT$17.7 billion (€508 million), the project incorporates several sustainability features including energy-efficient processes, a compact layout, solar power integration, and an advanced offshore pipeline pigging system to reduce material use and minimise environmental impact.

SUEZ brings its strong desalination expertise to this project, with reference plants worldwide including flagship plants in Australia, Bahrain and Sri Lanka, and recently commissioned facilities for global chemical leader Wanhua Chemical Group. The company continues to expand its global footprint with major projects such as the world's second largest reverse osmosis plant in Jordan (serving over 3 million people), the Philippines' largest seawater desalination facility in Iloilo City, and the Puglia plant in southern Italy, demonstrating SUEZ's capacity to tackle global water scarcity through innovative desalination solutions.

