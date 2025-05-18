403
Indonesia Seizes Drug Ship
(MENAFN) Indonesia's naval forces have confiscated a vessel transporting illicit drugs valued at 7.057 trillion rupiah (USD428 million) near its western maritime borders, the Navy announced on Friday.
The vessel, found to be carrying 705 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 1.2 tonnes of cocaine, was apprehended on Tuesday close to the Riau Islands, as per an official navy release.
Authorities grew wary upon observing a foreign fishing vessel entering national waters. When instructed to halt, the ship ignored orders to stop and sped away, triggering a pursuit by naval forces.
Upon its detention, officials remarked that the vessel, though identified as a fishing boat, was lacked any fishing equipment, raising further suspicion.
Once brought to a naval base, inspection revealed 60 white sacks and 35 yellow sacks loaded with cocaine and methamphetamine.
The ship, flying a Thai flag, had one Thai citizen and four individuals from Myanmar on board — all of whom were taken into custody.
