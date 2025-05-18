Centre Opens Soil Library To Boost Maharashtra Farm Sector; Clean Plant Lab To Be Set Up In Pune Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, May 18 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday inaugurated the National Soil Spectral Library here, making Maharashtra the first state to have a soil map. The library includes data on soil pH Value, density and elemental composition collected using hyperspectral sensor technology by the National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning here.

Shivraj Chouhan also launched an AI-based Smart Trap technology for managing the pink bollworm pest affecting cotton crops. This technology will alert farmers about pest infestations in their crops.

Making another big announcement, the minister said the Centre would set up a national level lab in Pune under the Clean Plant Program. This laboratory will be set up in Pune for research on the original species of plants.

Emphasising on increasing agricultural production, Shivraj Chouhan said that the Clean Plant Program is being run to ensure pure and disease-free nurseries. To increase production, farmers should understand the need for good quality seeds, soil testing and reduction in production costs.

Addressing the farmers convention- Krishi Samvaad organized under 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the Chouhan also gave the call for "One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team" to make the country's farmers self-reliant and increase their incomes.

He said the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, State Agriculture Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendra and all agricultural institutes should work together as a team. If all the institutions are connected, targets are set, roadmaps are made, then miracles can be made in agriculture, he added.

During the event, Shivraj Chouhan said that ICAR has 113 institutes across the country, 11 of which are in Maharashtra. He announced that a meeting with heads of all ICAR institutes would be held at the National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning in Nagpur to chart the course for agricultural development in Maharashtra.

The Union Minister said the government is committed to bridging the gap between laboratories and farmlands. With 16,000 agricultural scientists under ICAR, scientists will visit villages as a team along with agricultural extension officers to educate farmers about new seed varieties and innovative farming practices.

Shivraj Chouhan further stated that during the 15-day campaign from May 29 to June 12, agricultural scientists will visit villages to guide farmers on sustainable farming practices and plan for the Kharif season.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided details about the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project, which will enhance irrigation capacity in Vidarbha. He clarified that the state government will fully cooperate with the inclusive policy outlined by Shivraj Chouhan for the entire nation.

State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate noted that labor shortages for cotton picking have become a challenge. Research and development are underway for battery-operated small tractors, and if successful, the results will be presented to the Agriculture Ministry.

During the event, farmers from the Nagpur division excelling in natural farming, organic farming, and farmer producer organisations were felicitated by the Union Agriculture Minister and the Chief Minister.

The programme saw a large attendance of farmers and agricultural officers from the Nagpur division.