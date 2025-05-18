Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian, U.S. Diplomats Meet in Istanbul to Discuss Ukraine Peace Talk Outcomes

Russian, U.S. Diplomats Meet in Istanbul to Discuss Ukraine Peace Talk Outcomes


2025-05-18 08:42:29
(MENAFN) Top diplomats from Russia and the United States engaged in a phone conversation Saturday to discuss the results of the recent peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv held in Istanbul.

According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the call between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio was initiated by the American side. The ministry reported that "the heads of the foreign services exchanged views on the outcomes of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held the previous day in Istanbul."

The statement indicated that Rubio expressed approval of the agreements reached regarding the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as the decision by both parties to develop their respective proposals for achieving a ceasefire. He also underscored Washington's ongoing commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

"Sergey Lavrov acknowledged the US positive role in helping secure Kyiv’s eventual acceptance of President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume the Istanbul talks. He confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working jointly with American counterparts in this context," the ministry's statement read.

The ministry further stated that the diplomats also addressed several other international and regional matters during their conversation, including the potential for future engagements between Russia and the United States.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109563181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search