Putin Demands Mutual Respect Amid Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin expressed on Sunday that Russia anticipates a reciprocal approach from the United States in acknowledging and honoring each other's national priorities.
Speaking during an interview with a Russian journalist— a clip of which was posted on Telegram — Putin stated, “Americans, the American people and the American leadership, including the president, have their own national interests, and we respect that. We assume that we will be treated in the same way.”
His remarks reflect Russia’s stance on maintaining a balanced relationship with Washington based on mutual recognition of sovereign concerns.
These comments coincided with an announcement from United States Leader Donald Trump, who intends to engage in discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.
The purpose of these conversations is to encourage a cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This development follows peace negotiations held in Istanbul, mediated by Türkiye, where both nations agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each and pledged to continue their dialogue toward achieving a ceasefire.
Addressing the conflict — which Moscow characterizes as a “special military operation” — Putin reassured that Russia possesses sufficient capability to fulfill the objectives of this initiative.
He emphasized that the intended outcome includes eradicating the fundamental factors behind the confrontation, establishing conditions for a lasting and stable peace, and safeguarding the Russian Federation’s national security.
Additionally, Putin highlighted another key aim of the operation: “ensuring the interests of our people in those territories.”
This was a reference to areas in Ukraine populated by individuals who “consider Russian their native language and consider Russia their homeland.”
These statements underscore the Kremlin’s continued emphasis on protecting Russian-speaking communities in the disputed regions.
