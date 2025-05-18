Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Expected In Azerbaijan, Authorities Issue Safety Warning
Azernews reports that the Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a reminder about safety precautions:
“To avoid the dangers of floods and flash floods caused by heavy rain, it is advised to stay away from flood-prone areas and move to higher ground immediately if such threats arise.
During strong winds, people should avoid temporary or lightly built structures, construction sites, billboards, and electrical poles and wires. Do not stand under tall trees. Due to the difficulty strong winds pose to firefighting efforts, fire safety regulations must be strictly followed during windy conditions. Additionally, users of small vessels should be aware that going out to sea is prohibited in such weather.
To protect yourself from lightning, unplug electrical appliances, avoid using telephones (landline, mobile, or public phones), and stay away from power lines, lightning rods, gutters, and antennas when outdoors. Do not shelter under tall trees and instead seek lower ground. If in a vehicle, stop and close the windows, and wait until the lightning passes.
Remember: Ignoring safety rules puts lives at risk!
In case of danger, call 112.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment