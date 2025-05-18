Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Expected In Azerbaijan, Authorities Issue Safety Warning

MENAFN - AzerNews) According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, between May 19 and 20, weather conditions in some regions are expected to be intermittently rainy. In certain areas, rainfall may become intense and heavy, causing water levels in some rivers to rise and potentially leading to floods and flash floods. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also forecast.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a reminder about safety precautions:

“To avoid the dangers of floods and flash floods caused by heavy rain, it is advised to stay away from flood-prone areas and move to higher ground immediately if such threats arise.

During strong winds, people should avoid temporary or lightly built structures, construction sites, billboards, and electrical poles and wires. Do not stand under tall trees. Due to the difficulty strong winds pose to firefighting efforts, fire safety regulations must be strictly followed during windy conditions. Additionally, users of small vessels should be aware that going out to sea is prohibited in such weather.

To protect yourself from lightning, unplug electrical appliances, avoid using telephones (landline, mobile, or public phones), and stay away from power lines, lightning rods, gutters, and antennas when outdoors. Do not shelter under tall trees and instead seek lower ground. If in a vehicle, stop and close the windows, and wait until the lightning passes.

Remember: Ignoring safety rules puts lives at risk!

In case of danger, call 112.”