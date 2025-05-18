403
Moscow reports eight Western-supplied missiles taken down over Black Sea
(MENAFN) Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that its air defenses had successfully repelled a large-scale Ukrainian assault involving over 170 drones and several Western-made missiles. According to a statement on Telegram, Russian forces intercepted eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles—provided by France and the UK—and three Ukrainian-made Neptune-MD guided missiles. The Russian Black Sea Fleet also neutralized 14 unmanned surface vessels during the attack.
The majority of the UAVs were reportedly downed over Crimea, with 96 aircraft-type drones intercepted in the area. Additional drones were shot down in Krasnodar Region (47), Bryansk and Kursk Regions (16), Rostov Region (9), and Belgorod Region (2).
In Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratiev stated that drone debris caused damage to three apartment buildings in Novorossiysk, injuring four people, including two children. Three grain storage facilities also caught fire. Falling drone fragments were found in nearby villages including Taman, Yurovka, and Tsibanobalka near Anapa.
In Rostov Region, acting Governor Yury Slyusar reported fires in two houses in the village of Tselina due to drone wreckage, though no injuries occurred. Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties or damage in his region. Authorities in Crimea, Belgorod, and Kursk have yet to issue statements.
The Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed for four hours due to the ongoing attacks. Ukraine frequently targets Russian territory with drones and long-range Western-supplied missiles. On Friday, a major strike on Sevastopol was intercepted without damage, and a drone attack on Aleshki a day earlier resulted in seven deaths and over 20 injuries.
