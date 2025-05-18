403
Kremlin Signals Possible Putin-Zelensky Summit
(MENAFN) The possibility of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has been raised by the Kremlin, but only if current peace negotiations between the two nations yield substantial progress and concrete agreements. This announcement follows the first direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since 2022.
The recent two-hour, Turkish-brokered meeting in Istanbul saw both sides commit to exchanging ceasefire proposals and considering a subsequent meeting, as reported by Russian lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. He also indicated that a significant prisoner exchange was agreed upon, and that Russia is "satisfied" with the talks and prepared to "resume contacts" with Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, addressing reporters on Saturday, clarified that a Putin-Zelensky meeting "is possible but only as a result of the work of the delegations of both sides and reaching specific agreements."
Peskov highlighted a critical concern for Moscow: determining who in Ukraine possesses the authority to sign any agreements reached. This concern stems from the fact that Zelensky's presidential term concluded last year, and he declined to hold new elections due to martial law. Russia now considers him "illegitimate," asserting that legislative power resides with the Ukrainian parliament.
