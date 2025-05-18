403
Moscow reports exceeding 100 Ukrainian drones repelled over Crimea
(MENAFN) The Russian military successfully repelled a series of Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, downing 121 drones, according to the Defense Ministry. The majority of these drones, 89 in total, were intercepted over Crimea, with another 23 taken down over the Black Sea. Additionally, several drones were shot down over mainland Russia, including four in Krasnodar Region, two in Oryol Region, one in Bryansk Region, and another in Belgorod Region. One more drone was intercepted over the Sea of Azov.
Sevastopol, the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was also targeted in what local officials described as a "massive combined attack." Mikhail Razvozhayev, Sevastopol's governor, confirmed that the city was defended by the fleet and local air defense systems, with no reported damage. Emergency services remain on high alert.
Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone raids on Russian territory, often targeting key infrastructure and civilian areas. Just a day prior, a drone strike in the town of Aleshki, Kherson Region, killed at least seven people and injured more than 20.
