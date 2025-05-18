403
Putin Demands Reciprocal Respect for National Interests from U.S.
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Sunday that Russia anticipates reciprocal respect for national interests from the United States. “Americans, the American people and the American leadership, including the president, have their own national interests, and we respect that. We assume that we will be treated in the same way,” Putin stated in an interview with a Russian journalist, a portion of which was shared on Telegram.
These comments precede US President Donald Trump's scheduled conversations with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, as part of an effort to encourage a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Trump's announcement followed high-level peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, mediated by Türkiye. During these talks, both parties reportedly agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each and to continue negotiations aimed at achieving a truce.
Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Russia terms a “special military operation,” Putin affirmed Russia's capacity to complete its “operation” successfully. “This result is the elimination of the causes that caused this crisis, the creation of conditions for long-term sustainable peace and ensuring the security of the Russian state,” Putin explained.
He also identified "ensuring the interests of our people in those territories" as an additional goal of the conflict, referencing Ukrainian territories “where people live who consider Russian their native language and consider Russia their homeland.”
