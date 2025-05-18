Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has announced sanctions against his former top adviser, Alexey Arestovich, who has frequently criticized Ukraine’s leadership and military strategy in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Arestovich, along with several other Ukrainians, was named in a decree released by Zelensky’s office on Thursday. The sanctions include asset freezes, restrictions on trade and financial transactions, travel bans, and the revocation of state awards.Arestovich served as an adviser to the President of Ukraine from 2020 until his resignation in January 2023. His resignation followed a controversial statement in which he claimed that a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnepr only because it had been downed by Ukrainian air defenses. This remark caused public outrage, leading to accusations that he had discredited the Ukrainian military. Arestovich later apologized and resigned.Since leaving his official post, Arestovich has become a vocal commentator on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, often expressing opinions that deviate from the official Ukrainian narrative. Last month, he suggested that Kyiv should consider ceding territory to Russia as part of a potential US-brokered peace deal, arguing that attempts to reclaim lost territories would only lead to further setbacks.Arestovich has also accused the Ukrainian government of widespread corruption, alleging that Zelensky is personally involved in multiple graft schemes and that Ukraine’s Western allies are aware of this. He has hinted at his intention to run for president of Ukraine, despite Zelensky’s refusal to call for elections, citing ongoing martial law.In response to the sanctions, Arestovich predicted that Ukrainian authorities would try to limit his media presence, possibly blocking his access to his YouTube channel within Ukraine.

MENAFN18052025000045015687ID1109563051