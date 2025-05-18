403
Fatal Helicopter Collision in Finland Claims Five Lives
(MENAFN) Two civilian helicopters that took off from Tallinn on Saturday morning crashed after colliding in midair near Eura Airfield in Southwestern Finland, resulting in the deaths of all five individuals on board, according to Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Satakunta Rescue Department received an alert just after 12:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) from a nearby road indicating that two helicopters had crashed following a midair collision, according to media reports.
Authorities stated that five people were aboard the two Robinson R44 Raven helicopters—each a four-seat light aircraft—at the time of the incident. One helicopter carried two occupants, while the other had three.
There were no survivors, stated Margus Sarglepp, head of the Consular Assistance Unit at Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference held Saturday evening. Finnish officials are currently working to confirm the identities of the victims.
Estonian media outlets have identified two of the deceased as Estonian entrepreneurs Oleg Sonajalg and Priit Jagant. The identities of the remaining passengers have not been made public.
