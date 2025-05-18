403
Haaland's Missed Moment Surprises Everyone in FA Cup Final
(MENAFN) During the FA Cup final on Saturday, Norway’s star striker had a golden opportunity to end his scoring drought at the national stadium.
However, in a surprising move, he chose not to take a crucial penalty in Manchester City's defeat against Crystal Palace.
Clutching the ball with determination, he approached the spot, seemingly prepared to convert the chance to level the score.
But to the astonishment of both the spectators inside Wembley and those tuning in from home, he kissed the ball and handed it over to Omar Marmoush instead.
Marmoush's subsequent penalty attempt was thwarted by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
City boss Pep Guardiola reflected on the moment, saying: "I thought he would want to take it but they didn't speak."
He elaborated that such decisions are often based on instinct and the player’s emotional state. "That moment for the penalty, it's the feeling and how they feel.
They decided Omar was ready to take it." Guardiola noted that Marmoush’s extended delay before the kick may have added to the pressure, ultimately aiding Henderson’s successful save.
Meanwhile, former Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney questioned Haaland’s mindset under such intense pressure.
He commented, "Erling Haaland is a world-class forward, but when we are talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no way they are giving that ball away."
Rooney emphasized that the elite mentality of players like Messi and Ronaldo is defined by their unwavering determination to score in every game.
He argued that such single-minded focus is what distinguishes them from players like Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.
"Maybe the thought of taking a penalty at Wembley might have been too much for him," Rooney speculated, reminding fans that even top athletes are still human and vulnerable to pressure.
