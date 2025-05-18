403
N-Korea deploys troops to Russia
(MENAFN) This week, Russia and North Korea officially confirmed that North Korean soldiers are actively involved in Russian military operations. Their role was especially crucial in the recent full recapture of the Kursk region, where North Korean special forces reportedly played a significant part.
President Vladimir Putin honored their contribution, stating, “The Russian people will never forget the sacrifice of the Korean special forces,” and emphasized that these troops fought as if defending their own homeland.
The military alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang has deep historical roots, dating back to the Korean War in the 1950s. While the U.S. supported South Korea and China intervened on behalf of the North, the Soviet Union provided covert support to North Korea, supplying tanks, weapons, and even deploying Soviet pilots in disguise to engage in air combat against U.S. forces.
Soviet air support, particularly from the 64th Fighter Aviation Corps, was instrumental in shifting the momentum during the war. Those early ties have endured through decades, resurfacing now as North Korea lends direct support to Russia amid its prolonged conflict with Ukraine.
As Western sanctions isolated Moscow, it increasingly relied on allies like Pyongyang for military supplies, including munitions. On October 24 of last year, Russia and North Korea signed a Strategic Partnership Treaty that obliges both countries to provide military assistance to one another in case of attack — a move that paved the way for the current deployment of North Korean troops to Russian territory.
