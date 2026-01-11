NCCM Announces Integrated Protection Units For Vulnerable Children In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) will launch a“Safe Child Unit” in six governorates as an initial phase to provide integrated support for children facing physical and psychological violence.

The initiative, discussed during a meeting of the Standing Committee for Health and Population on Sunday, aims to establish a comprehensive care system that includes psychological support, social services, and medical referrals. Sahar al-Sonbati, head of the NCCM, stated that the council is currently preparing a“service map” to accelerate referral procedures and ensure children and their families can access appropriate support in a timely manner.

“The Safe Child Unit will specialise in providing comprehensive and integrated care for children and their families, particularly those who have been subjected to any form of psychological or physical violence,” al-Sonbati said. She added that mother and child health remains a“strategic axis” for the council, with a focus on mental health, family counselling, and the early detection of psychological issues.

The committee, chaired by Ghada al-Dorry, is currently finalising the executive proposal and procedural steps for the launch. Al-Dorry noted that the unit represents a qualitative addition to the national child protection system, designed to enhance recovery and social reintegration for victims of abuse.

Wael Abdel-Razek, Secretary-General of the NCCM, confirmed that the project will begin in six provinces as a model for future nationwide expansion. He stated that the council is also developing awareness messages to be distributed widely to raise public consciousness regarding child protection and prevention culture.

The NCCM's broader action plan includes addressing priority issues such as the health and social risks associated with child marriage and the risks girls face from various violations. Al-Sonbati emphasised that the council would continue national efforts to combat female genital mutilation (FGM) in all its forms, particularly its“medicalisation.”

The meeting, which included various experts and specialists, reviewed the executive steps for the new unit and the strengthening of intervention mechanisms for children at risk.