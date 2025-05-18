403
Poland’S 2025 Election: Europe’S Liberal Path Or America’S National Focus?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Poland's 29 million voters will decide on May 18, 2025, whether to continue with Europe's liberal framework or adopt a nation-first approach inspired by Donald Trump's America.
Sources report a close race between Rafal Trzaskowski, Warsaw's mayor backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition, and Karol Nawrocki, a historian supported by the Law and Justice party (PiS).
This vote will guide Poland's $811 billion economy and its global role. Polls show Trzaskowski with 31.4% support, ahead of Nawrocki's 25.6% among 13 candidates. No candidate will likely secure 50%, leading to a June 1 runoff.
The president's ability to veto laws makes this election pivotal for Tusk's reforms, which aim to align Poland with EU standards, while Nawrocki prioritizes national interests.
Trzaskowski, 53, supports abortion rights, civil unions, and closer EU ties, arguing these steps strengthen Poland's European standing and access to EU funds.
His policies resonate with urban voters but face criticism for increasing Poland's reliance on Brussels' regulations.
The EU's framework has brought Poland 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and $370 billion in public debt, raising concerns about job markets and energy costs.
Nawrocki, 42, emphasizes traditional values and economic independence, seeking stronger U.S. ties based on America's deregulated, growth-oriented model.
He advocates for $1.3 trillion in German war reparations and focuses on Polish sovereignty, appealing to rural voters.
While condemning Russia, he expresses reservations about Ukraine's leadership, prioritizing domestic needs.
The election highlights Poland's divisions. Tusk's 2023 government has deepened EU integration, but critics argue it limits Poland's autonomy.
PiS supporters view Nawrocki as a chance to assert national control, drawing from America's emphasis on local priorities.
Immigration, driven by the Belarus border crisis, remains contentious. Trzaskowski suggests limiting refugee benefits, while Nawrocki pushes stricter controls.
Economic challenges, including 5% inflation and rising energy prices, shape voter concerns. EU regulations impact Poland's industries, while America's model offers a different approach to growth.
Young voters, with 20% supporting conservative Sławomir Mentzen or leftist Adrian Zandberg, show dissatisfaction with both sides. Expected turnout of 60-65% and 15% undecided voters could tip the scales.
Poland's decision will shape its future. A Trzaskowski victory reinforces EU alignment, appealing to investors favoring stability.
A Nawrocki win shifts focus to national priorities, potentially affecting EU relations but attracting businesses seeking fewer regulations.
Voters will determine whether Poland strengthens its European ties or charts a course inspired by America's independent model.
