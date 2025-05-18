403
Yandex Türkiye Expands Presence with Major Investment
(MENAFN) Yandex Türkiye has committed an initial investment of USD50 million as a segment of a broader USD400 million strategy aimed at improving its search engine functionalities in Türkiye.
Alexander Popovskiy, who serves as the general manager of Yandex Türkiye and the CEO of Yandex Search International, announced the development.
In an interview with a news agency during WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, Popovskiy highlighted the considerable potential of Türkiye’s vibrant and highly competitive e-commerce environment.
He stated that the local market provides exceptional conditions for digital advancement.
“E-commerce in Türkiye is something really very unique, it is already around 20% of total retail turnover. So, this is very impressive,” he noted, underlining the significance of the sector in the country’s overall retail landscape.
According to Popovskiy, Yandex has consistently acted as a link between consumers and merchants. Building on this role, the company is now introducing a new feature tailored for Türkiye called the Merchants platform.
“Here today, we're introducing Yandex Türkiye Merchants. This is a tool which is very helpful for merchants currently to get new traffic and control their performance inside Yandex search results,” he explained.
The platform is designed to assist sellers in generating more web traffic and managing their visibility within search listings.
He also pointed out that Yandex Metrica, described as “a powerful analytics tool,” is available at no cost to help rising e-commerce ventures analyze user interactions and behavior on their platforms.
Yandex is also promoting its global advertising solutions, which reach over 100 million users, to local Turkish enterprises.
“Many Turkish companies are already successfully using Yandex Ads to grow their reach and boost their sales,” Popovskiy mentioned, emphasizing the benefits these tools offer for expanding market presence.
Lastly, Popovskiy reaffirmed that the current USD50 million funding forms part of the previously announced USD400 million initiative, which is chiefly directed at upgrading the search engine capabilities in the Turkish market.
