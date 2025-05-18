Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia plans on hosting Global Digital Forum with concentration on AI

2025-05-18 04:36:52
(MENAFN) Russia is set to host the Global Digital Forum next month, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko. Scheduled for June 5–6 in Nizhny Novgorod, the event aims to foster collaboration among international and Russian IT companies, government agencies, and scientific communities.

Grigorenko emphasized that forums like this serve as vital platforms for sharing expertise and promoting digital transformation. He highlighted the growing global interest in Russian-developed IT solutions, social networks, and media services.

The forum is expected to attract around 1,500 international guests and over 10,000 virtual participants. Key themes include advancements in AI, bridging the global digital divide, and creating effective knowledge-sharing strategies.

In addition to keynote speeches by global tech leaders, the event will feature a large-scale tech exhibition, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities designed to encourage collaboration and business deals, according to organizers.

