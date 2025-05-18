403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia plans on hosting Global Digital Forum with concentration on AI
(MENAFN) Russia is set to host the Global Digital Forum next month, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko. Scheduled for June 5–6 in Nizhny Novgorod, the event aims to foster collaboration among international and Russian IT companies, government agencies, and scientific communities.
Grigorenko emphasized that forums like this serve as vital platforms for sharing expertise and promoting digital transformation. He highlighted the growing global interest in Russian-developed IT solutions, social networks, and media services.
The forum is expected to attract around 1,500 international guests and over 10,000 virtual participants. Key themes include advancements in AI, bridging the global digital divide, and creating effective knowledge-sharing strategies.
In addition to keynote speeches by global tech leaders, the event will feature a large-scale tech exhibition, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities designed to encourage collaboration and business deals, according to organizers.
Grigorenko emphasized that forums like this serve as vital platforms for sharing expertise and promoting digital transformation. He highlighted the growing global interest in Russian-developed IT solutions, social networks, and media services.
The forum is expected to attract around 1,500 international guests and over 10,000 virtual participants. Key themes include advancements in AI, bridging the global digital divide, and creating effective knowledge-sharing strategies.
In addition to keynote speeches by global tech leaders, the event will feature a large-scale tech exhibition, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities designed to encourage collaboration and business deals, according to organizers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment