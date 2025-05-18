403
US plans on relocating Palestinians to Libya
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is allegedly considering a plan to relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, as reported by NBC, citing informed sources. However, the White House has rejected the claims.
Since taking office in January, President Trump has suggested that the US could take control of Gaza and transform it into a Mediterranean resort. This proposal has faced heavy opposition from regional nations, arguing that it violates international law, disrupts regional stability, and infringes on Palestinians' right to remain on their ancestral land.
According to NBC's sources, the White House is giving serious thought to moving around half of Gaza’s population to Libya. In exchange for Libya’s acceptance, the US could unfreeze approximately $30 billion in blocked funds belonging to Libya.
The report also stated that discussions about the plan have already taken place with Libyan leaders, though it did not clarify which of the country’s rival governments was involved. Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that removed Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been in turmoil, with two rival governments competing for power.
Despite these discussions, no final decision has been made, and details about how and when the plan could be implemented remain unclear. The US State Department has issued warnings against traveling to Libya due to ongoing conflict, terrorism, and instability.
A Trump administration spokesperson denied the NBC report, calling it “untrue” and explaining that the situation in Libya makes such a plan unfeasible.
