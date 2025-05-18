403
Slovak Premier describe Anti-Russia sanctions as ‘plague’
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized the European Union’s latest sanctions on Russia, labeling them a “plague” and arguing that they do more harm to the EU than to Russia itself. His comments came after EU ambassadors approved a 17th round of sanctions targeting nearly 200 oil tankers allegedly linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which operates outside Western insurance systems. The sanctions were approved just days before the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years took place in Istanbul.
Fico rejected the EU's sanctions policy, claiming that the measures have only hurt the EU while Russia has adapted quickly to the restrictions. He also stated that he would support a national referendum in Slovakia to oppose EU sanctions if necessary. Fico pledged to veto any new sanctions at the EU level if they are damaging to Slovakia’s economy.
During his visit to Moscow earlier in May, Fico discussed a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine with President Vladimir Putin. He reiterated that diplomacy remains the best approach to resolving the conflict, highlighting the importance of negotiations between Putin and US President Donald Trump for reaching a peace agreement.
While some EU nations have called for more sanctions, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's statement to "suffocate" the Russian economy, Fico has advocated for a more pragmatic approach. Reflecting on his recent visit to Moscow, he emphasized the need for Europe and Russia to cooperate rather than pursue conflict and division.
