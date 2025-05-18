A phone call is expected to happen between Trump, Putin

(MENAFN) A statement was made by US Leader Donald Trump on Truth Social, his owned platform that he will call his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin on Monday. The center point of the conversation on the phone will be on “stopping the ‘bloodbath’” that is happening with Moscow and Kiev and trade problems.

Trump said that after his phone call with Putin, he arranges as well to talk to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and “various members of NATO.” He also voiced his hope that Monday will be a “productive day” as well as “a ceasefire will take place.” It is not definite if he anticipates an agreement on a treaty on Monday or on another day.

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov verified to a news agency that Moscow is preparing for the conversation on the phone to happen between Trump and Putin. He did not give any more information.

In the initial direct talks that happened between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in about 3 years, they spent almost 3 hours conversing in Istanbul.





