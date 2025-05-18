403
Qubo expands its Smart Door Lock portfolio, launches new models offering unmatched security for every home
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 16th May 2025: Qubo, the premium smart devices brand from the Hero Group, today announced the addition of 5 new smart door locks to its extensive portfolio of Smart Home products. These include brand new launches in the form of Smart Door Lock Nova, Alpha & Optima along with the 2025 editions of its best-selling models Smart Door Lock Select & Essential.
Already recognized as a leading player in the smart home security market with a range of category-leading products including Smart Door Locks, Smart Security Cameras, Video Doorbells, Qubo through these new launches further fortifies its range of Smart Door Locks available across channels. While Smart Door Lock Nova, Alpha & Optima will be exclusively available within Qub’’s offline retail network - across more than 1500 stores pan-India; Smart Door Lock Select & Essential will continue to retail on all major marketplaces incl. Amazon, Flipkart & the Qubo websi e.
A Lock for Every Home: Smart Security, Made for India
The new locks build on the existing equity of Qubo Smart Home Security solutions and carry forward the same unique blend of advanced security features, heavy-duty build quality & seamless integration’that’s characteristic of all Qubo Smart Door Locks. With varied bolt configurations and compatibility with wooden doors of different thicknesses (ranging from 30 mm to 60 mm), these locks cater to a wide spectrum of homes.
Complete Smart Home Security, the Qubo Way
Qub’’s smart door locks integrate seamlessly with its growing range of smart home security products, including video doorbells and smart security cameras, creating a comprehensive, connected, and secure home ecosystem. Every lock in the Qubo lineup is designed to offer not just security but also the convenience of remote access, real-time alerts, and smart home integration via the Qubo A p.
“Home security is not one-size-fits-all. With our wide range of smart door locks, Qubo is ensuring that every hom—owner—regardless of their security requirements, door type, o— budget—has access to top-class p”otection,” shared Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, C“O at Qubo. “With innovative features and easy installation, Qubo Smart Door Locks are redefining how India secu” s its homes.”
Product Highlights
1. Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova & Select – Designed for uncompromising security, these 2 locks come with five heavy-duty stainless-steel bolts, including a deadbolt, ensuring maximum protection. Combining high performance with premium design, they offer superior safety without compromise.
2. Qubo Smart Door Lock Alpha & Essential – These deliver reliable smart security with multiple locking modes at a budget-friendly price. Both Essential & Alpha are equipped with two sturdy bolts, making them a practical choice for those who need a perfect blend of smart security and affordability.
3. Qubo Smart Door Lock Optima
Pricing
• Qubo Smart Door Lock Select (2025 edition) : 22,990 – 24,990
• Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova : 25,990 - 27,990
• Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 edition) : 19,990 - 20,990
• Qubo Smart Door Lock Alpha : 21,990 - 22,990
• Qubo Smart Door Lock Optima : 17,990
