One&Only The Palm Presents: "Botanique" by Jenna Bita– – A Summer Art Exhibition
Dubai, UAE, 15 May 2025: This summer, ArtKōrero unveils renowned international artist Jenna Bitar- for a seasonal exhibition in the heart of One&Only The Palm. Inspired by the quiet power of nature and the rich hues of the Gulf summer, Botanique invites guests to explore a series of contemplative works that reflect the beauty found in stillness.
On display throughout the summer in the resort’s Lobby Lounge, the exhibition, which will begin with a sensorial experience, offers an artistic interlude to those enjoying the reso’t’s Summer Afternoon—Tea—an elegant moment of indulgence served alongside’Bitar’s evocative compositions, layered in earthy textures and botanical motifs. Jenn’ Bitar’s Bo anique collection invites viewers into a visceral explorati’n of nat—re’s cycles—where memory and impermanence bloom on canvas.
Born to a Lebanese father and French mother and raised amidst the raw landscapes of Bali, Bitar draws on her multicultural upbringing and natural surroundings to create deeply personal visual narratives. Her practice explores the blurred lines between instinct and intention, memory and emotion—translating natural forms into artworks that invite reflection and quiet connection. Bitar has been recently named frangrance face of Maison Margiela.
Botanique is a poetic exploration of the sea’on’s softer rhythms, capturing the muted transition from s’ring’s bloom to the golden warmth of the Gulf summer. Through sun-bleached tones, desert greys and organic forms, Bitar reimagines the seasonal landscape as a space for renewal and introspection.
The exhibition forms part of Summer Unscri—ted—On’&Only’s seasonal invitation to disconnect from the ordinary and rediscover joy, presence, and possibility’ Whether it’s family time spent under the sun, spontaneous adventures with friends, or peaceful moments shared as a couple, Summer Unscripted allows guests to define summer on their own terms.
For more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.com/the-palm/offers.
Summer Unscripted Stay Offer:
• 10% off Entry-Level Room Categories
• 15% off Villas & Suites
• Resort Credit on –Suite Bookings – AED 500
• Resort Credit on Villa Bookings – AED 1,000 (once per stay)
• Complimentary Kids Stay
• Waterpark Access
• Sundowners at 17:–0–19:00
