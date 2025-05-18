403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian Space Org. Fails To Place Earth Observation Satellite In Orbit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 18 (KUNA) -- Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) failed on Sunday to place an earth observation satellite in the Orbit.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the failure of four-stage Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) to place EOS-09 Earth observation satellite in the intended Orbit after take-off.
"Today 101st launch was attempted, PSLV-C61 performance was normal till second stage. Due to an observation in third stage, the mission could not be accomplished," ISRO said in its official X account.
The PSLV-C61 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 6:00 am local-time today. (end)
atk
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the failure of four-stage Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) to place EOS-09 Earth observation satellite in the intended Orbit after take-off.
"Today 101st launch was attempted, PSLV-C61 performance was normal till second stage. Due to an observation in third stage, the mission could not be accomplished," ISRO said in its official X account.
The PSLV-C61 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 6:00 am local-time today. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment