Indian Space Org. Fails To Place Earth Observation Satellite In Orbit


2025-05-18 01:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 18 (KUNA) -- Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) failed on Sunday to place an earth observation satellite in the Orbit.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the failure of four-stage Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) to place EOS-09 Earth observation satellite in the intended Orbit after take-off.
"Today 101st launch was attempted, PSLV-C61 performance was normal till second stage. Due to an observation in third stage, the mission could not be accomplished," ISRO said in its official X account.
The PSLV-C61 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 6:00 am local-time today. (end)
