Baghdad Summit Condemns Gaza Ethnic Cleansing, Urges Immediate Global Action

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid the most intense Israeli military escalation in Gaza in decades, Arab leaders convened on Saturday in Baghdad for the 34th Arab League Summit, issuing forceful calls for an immediate ceasefire and international intervention to halt what they described as a“genocidal war” against Palestinians.

The summit, attended by heads of state, foreign ministers, and representatives from international organizations including the European Union and the Arab League, was dominated by the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Leaders categorically rejected forced displacement of Palestinians and reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains the Arab world's central issue.

In the summit's final communiqué, participants condemned the Israeli offensive and demanded the immediate, unconditional entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Citing figures from Gaza's Ministry of Health, the statement noted that more than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

The communiqué also denounced Israeli military strikes on Syria, stressing that Arab national security is indivisible and reiterating the call for respect for the sovereignty of Arab states and a rejection of all foreign interference.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi emphasized the urgent need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the cornerstone of any lasting peace. He warned that Palestinians are being subjected to“systematic crimes aimed at erasing their national identity.”

Al-Sisi issued a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to exert“all necessary efforts and pressure” to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and play a leading role in facilitating a credible political process, positioning himself as both mediator and guarantor.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit declared that the Palestinian cause remains“the primary issue for the Arab world,” and condemned what he described as“attempts by the Israeli far right to commit genocide.” He criticized the inaction of powerful states, saying that international silence has effectively given Israel a free hand to continue its assault.

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressed hope that the summit would strengthen Arab solidarity and integration, urging unity in the face of escalating regional crises.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, addressing the summit, warned:“Palestine is bleeding before our eyes.” He called on the global community to no longer“turn a blind eye to the tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The summit coincided with Israel's announcement of“Operation Chariots of Gideon,” a new military campaign targeting key areas in Gaza. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, the operation is the“deadliest and most extensive” since the war began, describing it as a“scorched-earth policy” involving the destruction of entire neighborhoods and vital infrastructure.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported killing two Israeli soldiers during clashes in Gaza City's Al-Shuja'iyya neighborhood, underscoring continued resistance amid the offensive.

In a statement, Hamas urged Arab leaders to“move beyond statements” and adopt concrete measures to halt what it described as genocide. The group called for urgent Arab and international sanctions against Israel, condemning the“massacres under siege and blackout” in northern Gaza.

As fighting continues, indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are ongoing in Doha, with mediation by Qatar and Egypt. A Hamas source revealed the latest proposal involves a two-month truce, followed by negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire under explicit US guarantees. However, Israeli sources told Hebrew media outlet Walla that Tel Aviv is deliberately stalling, though some officials still see room for progress.

In a controversial twist, NBC News reported that the Trump administration is exploring a plan to relocate up to one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya. The report suggests the US is in talks with Libyan authorities, with a possible offer to unfreeze billions in Libyan assets in exchange for accepting displaced Palestinians. The report did not clarify which Libyan faction is involved.