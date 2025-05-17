Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan, Russia Signed Mous To Enhance Trade, Transit Cooperation

Afghanistan, Russia Signed Mous To Enhance Trade, Transit Cooperation


2025-05-17 08:06:24
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, May 18 (NNN-BNA) – The Afghan interim government and Russia, signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs), focusing on trade, transport, transit, and gas exploration cooperation, a government statement said, on Friday.

According to the statement, the MoUs were signed on Friday in the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Alexey Overchuk, and Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, at the opening ceremony of the Afghanistan-Russia business forum held in Kazan, Russia.

The inked MoUs cover transport facilities, easing tariffs, building industrial parks, and expanding trade relations between the two countries, it said.

The Afghan interim government has urged local and international organisations, to invest in the country, to strengthen the economy and generate employment opportunities.– NNN-BNA

MENAFN17052025000200011047ID1109561946

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search