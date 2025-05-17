Afghanistan, Russia Signed Mous To Enhance Trade, Transit Cooperation
According to the statement, the MoUs were signed on Friday in the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Alexey Overchuk, and Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, at the opening ceremony of the Afghanistan-Russia business forum held in Kazan, Russia.
The inked MoUs cover transport facilities, easing tariffs, building industrial parks, and expanding trade relations between the two countries, it said.
The Afghan interim government has urged local and international organisations, to invest in the country, to strengthen the economy and generate employment opportunities.– NNN-BNA
