Al-Fayyad Talks“Arab Book: Between Reality And Aspiration” At DIBF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Salon at the 34th Doha International Book Fair, held a seminar under the theme“From Inscription to Writing,” titled“The Arab Book: Between Reality and Aspiration.” The event featured Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyad, Media Advisor to the Arab Book Award, and was attended by a distinguished audience of intellectuals, academics, and fair visitors.

Professor Al-Fayyad began her talk, tracing the journey of the Arab book from its early beginnings in ancient inscriptions to today's interactive digital formats. She emphasized that this rich historical trajectory makes the Arab book more than just a cultural product-it is a vessel of identity and a carrier of the nation's memory.

She noted that despite the positive indicators, such as active publishing movements in several Arab countries, the rise of publishing houses, diversity of publications, and growing public interest in book fairs like the Doha Book Fair, the Arab book still faces major challenges. Chief among these are declining reading rates in many Arab societies, due to a combination of factors including the education system, economic pressures, the dominance of digital media, difficulties in publishing and distribution, the lack of a unified Arab book market, and weak professional marketing.

During the session moderated by Dr. Mohammed Al-Rahawi, Professor of Arabic Language at Qatar University, Professor Al-Fayyad warned of the dangers of digital piracy, which threatens authors' rights and the sustainability of the publishing industry. This phenomenon deprives creators of the fruits of their labor and negatively affects content quality. She pointed out that translation activity in the Arab world remains weak compared to aspirations-whether in translating global knowledge into Arabic or vice versa-depriving Arab readers of engagement with global intellectual thought and limiting the reach of Arab creativity abroad.

In this context, Al-Fayyad called for comprehensive national strategies to support the publishing industry, including infrastructure development, incentivizing legislation, economic support, and integration between cultural and educational institutions.

She then turned to the future outlook of the Arab book, emphasizing the need to develop both form and content. The form of the book must meet high standards in design, artistic production, and the use of technology, while the content must be profound, address contemporary issues, and promote critical thinking-especially in children's and youth literature, as well as in scientific and intellectual fields.

In a key part of the seminar, Professor Al-Fayyad presented details about the Arab Book Award, asserting that it is more than just a prize; it is a comprehensive cultural project generously supported by H H Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The award seeks to create a qualitative shift in the Arab intellectual scene by honoring outstanding contributions and fostering competition in scientific and literary production.

She explained that the award covers five main categories: linguistic and literary studies, Islamic studies, historical studies, dictionaries and text editing, and social and philosophical studies. It is granted in two formats: the“Single Achievement” category for books that represent a significant addition, and the“Lifetime Achievement” category that honors individuals or institutions with a longstanding cultural contribution. She concluded by affirming that the Arab book remains a cornerstone in building both individuals and society, and that the Arab Book Award is a platform for cultural renaissance, restoring the luster of the written word.

Dr. Naji Al-Sharif, Executive Director of the Award, stated:“Our participation in the Doha Book Fair is at the heart of the award's mission, which aims to enrich the Arab library by encouraging individuals and institutions to produce high-quality knowledge.”

He added,“We value the efforts of researchers who have invested significant time in writing and research. We seek to highlight and honor their work, and we are committed to supporting serious publishing houses that prioritize the quality of both form and content. The book fair is a golden opportunity for readers of all backgrounds and ideas to meet and to gauge the cultural production's impact on society.”

The award's pavilion was visited by prominent intellectual and literary figures, including poet Dr. Hassan Al-Nu'ma, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding. He expressed deep appreciation for the Arab Book Award, describing it as“a generous initiative from the State of Qatar and a civilizational contribution to elevate the value of thought, complementing the broader cultural efforts led by the award's patron, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, to enhance the role of culture and knowledge.”

Qatari historian Dr. Mustafa Aqeel also commented that printed books still hold a cherished place in cultural life, despite the widespread availability of electronic books.“I feel immense joy when browsing shelves of printed books. They carry the spirit of history and creativity,” he said.

Dr. Aqeel, one of the award's first recipients, expressed his pride in this recognition, stating that the Arab Book Award offers genuine support to researchers and thinkers and motivates them to continue giving and creating.