US contemplates migrant reality televised show
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly considering participating in a reality TV show where migrants compete for U.S. citizenship, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the department’s assistant secretary. The show, tentatively titled The American, would feature contestants engaging in American-themed challenges such as gold digging in California and car assembly in Detroit. Each episode would culminate in a town hall meeting and a final vote to select the winner.
The concept for the series was developed by Rob Worsoff, known for producing reality shows like The Millionaire Matchmaker, Duck Dynasty, and The Biggest Loser. The idea was first reported by The Daily Mail on Thursday, which claimed that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was advocating for the show’s creation. However, McLaughlin quickly dismissed the report, calling it “false” and an “affront to journalism,” adding that Noem was not even aware of the pitch.
McLaughlin clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that the DHS receives numerous TV show proposals annually, each undergoing a thorough review before being approved or rejected. She stated that the proposal for The American has not yet been either approved or denied.
The show's pitch reportedly states that contestants will come from diverse backgrounds and will share their personal stories, reflecting on the freedom, opportunity, and honor of being American. Worsoff, who immigrated to the U.S. from Canada, emphasized that losing contestants would not face deportation. He reassured the public that the show would not resemble “The Hunger Games” for immigrants.
Worsoff revealed in an interview that he initially pitched the idea to the DHS during President Barack Obama’s administration and recently held three meetings with DHS officials. He expressed optimism that the project was moving in a positive direction.
