Finland contemplates subjecting older nationals to army service
(MENAFN) Finland’s Defense Ministry has put forward a proposal to increase the maximum age for military reservists to 65, as part of a broader trend of increased militarization among NATO states in Europe. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the change would impact all citizens eligible for conscription born in 1966 or later. Over a five-year period, this could expand Finland’s reserve forces by approximately 125,000 people, with the total number of reservists expected to reach one million by 2031.
Under the current regulations, enlisted soldiers leave the reserves at 50, and officers at 60. The proposed change would not be applied retroactively to those already over 60. The ministry also said that refresher training would be provided for individuals aged 50–65 assigned to wartime roles, and that there would be no maximum age for voluntary military service.
The draft legislation is expected to be submitted to the Finnish Parliament before its summer break begins in late June.
This move comes as EU nations, including Finland, step up military preparations amid ongoing warnings about a possible Russian threat — claims Moscow denies, accusing NATO and EU officials of exaggerating the risks for political gain.
Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, sought NATO membership after the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022 and officially joined in 2023. Since then, it has provided political and military support to Ukraine. Finnish President Alexander Stubb has strongly backed Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and the EU, and in March advocated for greater Western military and financial support to Kyiv.
In 2024, Finland spent around 2.41% of its GDP on defense, surpassing NATO’s target. The country also signed an agreement with the United States that permits American military use of Finnish bases near the Russian frontier.
Russia has criticized Finland’s NATO membership, saying it has damaged decades of cooperative relations. Moscow views NATO’s eastward expansion as a direct security threat. In March, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the EU of transforming into a militarized alliance, escalating tensions through aggressive defense policies.
