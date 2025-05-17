403
Arab Leaders Support Economic Integration, Women Empowerment, Food Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Arab leaders, at the conclusion of their 5th Economic and Social Development summit Saturday, voiced support for a project aimed at boosting Arab efforts in space, scientific research and advanced technologies.
They approved a Mauritanian initiative on "the blue economy," one by Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit on artificial intelligence, the Arab strategy for food security until 2035, a project to shelter displaced families inside the Palestinian territories and resisting schemes to drive the Palestinians out of their land, a final statement said.
They asserted importance of investing in health human resources, commended Egypt's experience to treat hepatitis, approved executive plan for a regional program for Arab woman empowerment, an executive plan for an Arab strategy for youth, peace and security, another one for an Arab strategy for water security and preparation for the second international summit for social develolpment.
They called for removing all obstacles blocking the establishment of the Arab custom union, which would pave way for the creation of the grand Arab free trade zone.
They called for lifting sanctions on Syria's energy and electricity sector, approved an updated strategy to develop manpower, reaffirmed importance of the sustainable funding in the Arab region and underlined commitment to an executive plan of the Arab youth, peace and security strategy (2023-28).
They praised Iraq's initiative regarding the common Arab action, which included providing humanitarian and development support for Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Lebanon, as well as establishing a fund to back recovery and reconstruction efforts. Iraq announced a USD 40 million donation for the fund, half of it for Gaza and the other USD 20 million for Lebanon.
Iraq also proposed Arab action to support the Syrian people during their transitional period while respecting human rights and aimed at building a constitutional and democratic system, which guaranteed political, economic and social rights of the Syrian people.
The Arab leaders welcomed Iraq's call on Arab countries to participate in the development road project, which should boost economic integration and sustainable development.
They welcomed an initiative to launch an economic program for the next decade, an initiative to achieve food security and launching initiatives in artificial intelligence by establishing a Baghdad-based AI center and an Arab initiative on scientific research in AI.
Iraq also proposed launching a coalition to protect water resources, boosting inter-Arab cooperation to address environmental challenges and climate change, establishing a center to protect environment from impacts of conflicts, establishing a ceter to fighting terrorism, and violent extremism, a center to coordinate security, as well as other initiatives fighting drugs and transnational organized crime, financial and cultural cooperation. (pickup previous)
