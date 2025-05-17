Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Sec. Gen., AU Commission Chief Discuss Cooperation


2025-05-17 03:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi discussed on Saturday with African Union Commission Chairman, Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, mutual cooperation.
This came on sidelines of the 34th Arab Summit and the fifth Arab Economic, Development and Social Summit in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations, explored ways of cooperation that serve their common interests, in addition to exchanging views on the latest developments on regional and international arenas. (end)
