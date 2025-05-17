Egyptian President Says Intensive Efforts With Qatar, US Continued For Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that his country, in coordination with its mediation partners, the State of Qatar and the United States, is continuing its intensive efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the 34th Arab summit, held in Baghdad today, El-Sisi said that this summit is being held at a historic moment, as the region faces complex challenges.

He added that the Palestinian people have been subjected to systematic crimes and brutal practices for more than a year and a half, aimed at obliterating and annihilating them and ending their presence in the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to force their people to flee and leave by force under the horrors of war.

El-Sisi called on the international community, led by the United States, to take decisive steps to end this humanitarian catastrophe.

He also pointed out that the Arab nation faces fateful challenges, as Sudan is passing through a dangerous turning point that threatens its unity and stability, which requires urgent action to ensure the preservation of the unity of Sudanese territory and its national institutions.

El-Sisi added that Egypt is continuing its efforts to achieve comprehensive political reconciliation in Libya, in accordance with agreed-upon terms of reference, through a Libyan political process leading to simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections, enabling the Libyan people to choose their leadership and ensuring that Libya remains for its people.

