Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Met Warns Of Dust Storm, Labour Ministry Urges Precaution

2025-05-17 02:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology on Saturday warned that, as the Arabian Peninsula is currently experiencing scattered dust storms, the country may be affected in the coming hours.

These conditions may lead to a significant reduction in horizontal visibility and, in some cases, complete obscuration of vision. All individuals are advised to exercise utmost caution and take the necessary safety precautions, the Met Department said.

The Ministry of Labour on Saturday urged all establishments to take the necessary precautionary measures in light of the exceptional weather conditions expected.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of adhering to occupational health and safety guidelines and providing all required protective measures to ensure the safety of workers during working hours.

