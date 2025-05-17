25 Bowlers Picked As Bihar Cricket Association Concludes 'Bowlers Ki Khoj' Initiative
Former Indian cricketers Salil Ankolа and Karsan Ghavri evaluated the participants' technical skills and future potential. Both the former cricketers, along with BCA selectors and coaches, played a decisive role in evaluating skills and identifying the state's most promising talents.
The chief guest, DIG (CID) Bihar Jayant Kant, was felicitated by BCA Secretary Ziaul Afreen with a bouquet. Jayant Kant honoured the top ten male bowlers with cricket shoes and presented bags to the remaining ten male selections. In the women's category, two players received shoes, and the other three were presented with bags.
BCA Secretary Ziaul Afreen, senior officials-including Anti‐Corruption GM Ajit Pandey, Director of Cricket Development & Operations Anand Yalvigi, Player Representative (Men's) Pawan, Cricket Operations Manager A.K. Chandan, and sponsor representatives Yogesh (Tiger Sports) and Vijay (AVISA)-along with coaches and support staff also graced the occasion on Saturday.
Speaking about the 'Bowlers Ki Khoj' initiative, BCA President Rakesh Tiwari said, "I'm extremely pleased with how the 'Bowlers Ki Khoj' initiative has shaped up. The enthusiasm, discipline, and raw talent displayed by the participants have been truly commendable. This initiative has reaffirmed our belief that Bihar is brimming with cricketing potential. We remain committed to nurturing this talent."
Selected spinners (men):
Amit Kunal, Anmol Kumar, Shubham Kumar Pandey, Shivam Kumar Pandey, Amit Raj, Rishu Raj, Sagar Saxena, Manish Kumar, Aarav Jha, Aditya Singh, Badal Kumar
Selected pacers (men):
Rinkel Tiwari, Ankit Chaudhary, Anu Raj, Aman Anand, Ranjit Kumar, Anunay Narayan Singh, Rahul Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Hani Kumar Singh
Selected bowlers (women):
Tejaswi Sinha, Shilpi Kumari, Rishika Kinjal, Preeti Kumari, Nutan Singh
