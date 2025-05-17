Bitcoin Solaris To Launch Developer API Suite For Seamless Blockchain App Migration And Deployment

TALLINN, Estonia, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, a next-generation blockchain network focused on high-throughput decentralized applications, is preparing to launch a developer-ready API suite to support fast, modular, and scalable app deployment.

The upcoming Bitcoin Solaris API Suite is designed to simplify blockchain development and migration, providing developers with the tools they need to launch or port applications efficiently without overhauling their existing architecture. This suite supports a wide range of application functions - including transaction submission, smart contract interaction, state management, and event listening - through familiar interfaces and flexible logic patterns.

Developer-Ready Infrastructure

At the heart of this API suite is Bitcoin Solaris' dual-layer blockchain architecture, engineered for both speed and resilience:



Base Layer: Uses a combination of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) to maintain global ledger security while minimizing energy use. Solaris Layer: Built for scale with Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Time (PoT), supporting 10,000+ transactions per second and 2-second finality.



This infrastructure is designed to support real-time, performance-intensive applications such as decentralized finance platforms, NFT marketplaces, and on-chain games.









Mobile-Native Ecosystem and Developer Incentives

In addition to backend performance, developers can integrate directly with the Nova App , the mobile gateway to the Bitcoin Solaris ecosystem. Through this interface, users mine BTC-S tokens, access dApps, and interact with blockchain tools - all in a unified experience.

Developers deploying on Bitcoin Solaris gain immediate access to:



A growing mobile-native user base

Modular APIs with minimal configuration overhead Ecosystem incentives tied to Nova App activity and BTC-S token dynamics



Presale Phase 3: Limited Access to BTC-S Tokens

Bitcoin Solaris is currently in Presale Phase 3 , where the native BTC-S token is priced at 3 USDT per token. This presale phase includes 4.2 million tokens - representing 20% of the fixed 21 million total supply - and will conclude before the Nova App mining activation and CEX listings.

The token follows a Bitcoin-style halving model with no inflationary emissions , ensuring transparent distribution and long-term value alignment with active participants.









Verified for Production-Grade Deployment

Before opening the network to large-scale developer access, Bitcoin Solaris completed multiple layers of technical validation:



Cyberscope Audit confirmed contract safety and protocol behavior.

Freshcoins Audit evaluated tokenomics and contract deployment. KYC Verification established public team identity compliance.



These steps establish Bitcoin Solaris as a secure foundation for blockchain applications with serious scaling ambitions.

What's Next

With its API suite set to go live in the coming weeks, Bitcoin Solaris is opening the door to a new wave of blockchain builders ready to deploy, scale, and connect with users in a high-performance environment. Developers can pre-register for early access, token presale updates, and technical documentation via the official website.









